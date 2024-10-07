Philippines, South Korea to Study Bataan Nuclear Plant Rehabilitation

(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines and South Korea agreed to conduct a feasibility study on the possible rehabilitation of the Southeast Asian nation’s mothballed nuclear plant.
The Philippines’ Department of Energy and Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power signed a memorandum of understanding on the study of the plant, located in Bataan north of the capital, on Monday during South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s visit to Manila.
Read: Crumbling Nuclear Plant May Fuel Philippines After 36-Year Delay
The two nations also signed agreements on maritime cooperation and tourism.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.