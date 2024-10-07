ADVERTISEMENT

Philippines, South Korea to Study Bataan Nuclear Plant Rehabilitation

By Andreo Calonzo and Ditas Lopez
The Bataan Nuclear Power Plant, back, in Bataan, the Philippines, on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. The nuclear power plant on the Philippines western coast has sat idle for nearly four decades, costing billions of dollars and never producing a watt of electricity. Now, its at the center of a debate over whether the nation should finally adopt atomic energy. (Veejay Villafranca/Bloomberg)

(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines and South Korea agreed to conduct a feasibility study on the possible rehabilitation of the Southeast Asian nation’s mothballed nuclear plant.

The Philippines’ Department of Energy and Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power signed a memorandum of understanding on the study of the plant, located in Bataan north of the capital, on Monday during South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s visit to Manila.

The two nations also signed agreements on maritime cooperation and tourism.

