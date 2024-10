(Bloomberg) -- The New York Jets have fired head coach Robert Saleh after the team’s disappointing start to the 2024 season, ESPN reported.

The National Football League team had high hopes for the season with the return of star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who missed last season after tearing his Achilles tendon. The team’s record stands at 2-3 after Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London.

Saleh has a 20-36 record as the team’s head coach since being hired in 2021.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.