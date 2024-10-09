North Korea Seen Likely to Send Troops to Ukraine to Aid Russia

(Bloomberg) -- North Korea is likely to deploy troops to the battlefields in Ukraine, according to South Korea’s defense chief, as Pyongyang ramps up its support for Russia while taking further measures to distance itself from any form of possible rapprochement with Seoul.

The possibility of deployment is highly likely given that Russia and North Korea have signed a mutual treaty akin to a military alliance, Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun told lawmakers during a parliamentary audit session on Tuesday, according to Yonhap News. The report didn’t provide specific details of the possible size or timing of any deployment.

Separately, North Korea announced Wednesday that it will “completely” cut off roads and railways from South Korea, state-run KCNA said. The move appears in line with Kim Jong Un’s stated desire to wipe out any remaining talk of reunification and to remove any references to that possibility from the North’s constitution.

A deployment of troops would further ramp up Pyongyang’s cooperation with Moscow. Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un agreed in June to provide immediate military assistance if one of them is attacked, signing a deal during Putin’s first visit to North Korea in 24 years. Kim then called the pact “the most powerful treaty” signed between the two countries and one that elevates their ties to an alliance.

The US, South Korea and Japan have already accused Pyongyang of supplying Moscow with munitions and ballistic missiles to aid its grinding war on Ukraine. Russia and North Korea have denied the arms transfers despite evidence showing them taking place.

The South Korean defense chief also said a recent report on North Korean casualties in a Russian-occupied territory near the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk is likely to be true, according to Yonhap. Last week, the Kyiv Post reported that six North Korean officers were killed and three others were wounded in a Ukrainian missile strike on Oct. 3.

The move to cut off transportation links with South Korea comes as North Korea responds to the hard line taken by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, his ramped-up cooperation with the US and Japan and his talk of unifying the peninsula.

Kim requested in January that all references to reunification with South Korea be removed from the constitution as he emphasized that South Korea was no longer a partner for reconciliation and characterized their relations as hostile. North Korea’s rubber-stamp parliament convened on Monday and Tuesday this week and amended its basic law, according to KCNA, but the report didn’t specify the changes made.

In a speech in August to mark the end of Japanese colonial rule over the Korean Peninsula in 1945, Yoon called unification an “unfinished task,” which he aimed to pursue on a freedom-based path.

