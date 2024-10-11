Daiichi Sankyo to Boost ADC Cancer Drug Production, COO Says

Signage for Daiichi Sankyo Co. is displayed outside the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, on Friday, July 12, 2019. Analysts say the future looks bright for the Tokyo-based company, formed in 2005 through the merger of Daiichi Pharmaceutical Co. and Sankyo Co. Revenue is expected to increase 14% through 2023, while operating profit is seen surging 78%, according to analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. Photographer: Kentaro Takahashi/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo is working to boost production of its newer-generation cancer therapies that target diseased cells, across Japan, Europe and the US.

In addition to building new manufacturing facilities, Daiichi is also working with external contract manufacturers to expand production of the so-called antibody drug conjugates, its President and Chief Operating Officer Hiroyuki Okuzawa said in an interview with Bloomberg Television from Tokyo on Friday.

The ADC works like a guided missile that hits cancerous cells while sparing the healthy ones, and has the potential to replace chemotherapy. The Japanese drugmaker has emerged as a leader in this line of cancer therapy after partnering AstraZeneca Plc for a drug called Enhertu — a breakthrough treatment for breast cancer.

Daiichi and Astra went on to develop a similar ADC therapy though results from clinical trial fell short of expectations around extending patients’ lives on a metric called overall survival. Okuzawa reiterated on Friday that the result still shows clinically meaningful trend and the companies are sharing data with relevant authorities to discuss potential use in the future.

Meanwhile, Daiichi also has a partnership with Merck & Co. over ADC drug development. While the ADC co-developed with Merck has proved effective in curbing tumor for some lung cancer patients in late stage trial, the companies are working to address questions from the US Food and Drug Administration over its manufacturing.

On Enhertu, Okuzawa said it’s on track to achieve a revenue forecast of over 500 billion yen ($3.4 billion) this fiscal year, thanks to strong demand that comes in part from China.

