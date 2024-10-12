UK Asked to Delay Visit by Ex-Taiwan President, Guardian Says

Tsai Ing-wen, Taiwan's president, gives a speech during the National Day celebration in Taipei, Taiwan, on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Tsai said maintaining the status quo is critical to seeking a peaceful coexistence with China as she delivered her last National Day speech before voters choose her successor in January.

(Bloomberg) -- The UK asked that a visit by former Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen to London be postponed in order not to displease China, the Guardian reported.

The British-Taiwanese all-party parliamentary group had been in talks to host Tsai in parliament this month but the plan was halted until the spring after the UK Foreign Office made the request ahead of Foreign Secretary David Lammy visiting Beijing next week, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the matter.

A Foreign Office spokesperson said “ministerial travel will be confirmed in the usual way” and “We do not comment on speculation,” the Guardian added. Bloomberg News has also contacted the Foreign Office seeking comment.

Tsai’s office, meanwhile, told Taiwan’s official Central News Agency that the former leader will find an appropriate time to visit the UK, without elaborating on whether the UK asked for the trip to be halted.

Tsai Ing-wen is due to visit the European Parliament and meet with some of its members, CNA reported this week.

