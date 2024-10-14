China May Raise $846 Billion to Boost Economy, Caixin Reports

The CCTV Tower, center, and other buildings at dusk in Beijing, China, on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. Investors and analysts are expecting China to deploy as much as 2 trillion yuan ($283 billion) in fresh fiscal stimulus as Beijing seeks to shore up the world's second-biggest economy and boost confidence. Photographer: Na Bian/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- China may raise 6 trillion yuan ($846 billion) from ultra-long special government bonds over three years as part of its efforts to boost the sputtering economy, Chinese media outlet Caixin reported.

The funds will be partly used to help local governments relieve their debt burden, according to the report late on Monday, citing unidentified people.

Speculation about the size of China’s new fiscal stimulus has been rife since Finance Minister Lan Fo’an hinted at room for issuing more sovereign bonds on Saturday without specifying a headline dollar figure that investors had sought.

Revved up fiscal spending is still seen as holding the key to sustaining the rebound ignited by the central bank’s stimulus blitz in late September. Traders are betting that the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, China’s top legislature, will approve extra budget funding at its meeting later this month.

