Starmer Signals UK Won’t Raise Capital Gains Tax as High as 39%

(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Keir Starmer said speculation that the UK government was considering raising capital gains tax as high as 39% was “wide of the mark.”

The remarks, in an interview with Bloomberg Television at the International Investment Summit in London on Monday, appeared to be an attempt to calm investors and markets ahead of the Oct. 30 budget. Usually the premier does not comment on which measures Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves is considering.

Starmer also told Bloomberg’s Head of Economics and Politics Stephanie Flanders that he’d stick to Labour’s manifesto pledges on not raising national insurance for workers, though left open the possibility of raising business contributions to the payroll tax.

The premier pointed to the presence of scores of international executives who have descended on London for Monday’s event as proof that his government is in tune with investors.

Starmer is trying to reset the narrative of his administration after a shaky first 100 days in office during which he and Reeves have been accused by businesses and political opponents of talking Britain down with their warnings about the state of the nation’s finances. That’s weighed on both consumer and business confidence, and sparked speculation about potential tax rises on companies and wealth at the end of the month.

The event has brought together global investors in an effort to demonstrate the Labour administration’s commitment to wealth creation and to cooperating with businesses. It was attended by top executives from companies including Alphabet Inc., Brookfield Asset Management and BlackRock Inc.

