Hungary’s Orban Tears Into Opposition as His Support Dwindles

(Bloomberg) -- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban launched into his familiar anti-European Union rhetoric targeting the opposition on Wednesday as an opinion poll showed the upstart party of his rival Peter Magyar taking its first-ever lead.

The premier spoke on the anniversary of a failed anti-Soviet uprising inside a gated park in central Buda, close to where Magyar will address potentially a bigger crowd of protesters later on Wednesday.

The duel comes as a survey by 21 Research Center published by the Partizan news website showed Magyar’s Tisza pulling ahead of Orban’s Fidesz after running neck-and-neck in recent polls. It was the first time Fidesz has lost the lead since Orban returned to power in 2010. Tisza’s lead was still within the margin of error.

In his speech, Orban tried to portray the new opposition force as subservient to Brussels, just as Hungary was dominated by communists loyal to Moscow before the 1956 uprising. Magyar, a former Orban regime insider, is pledging to steer Hungary back to the European mainstream and cut corruption, though he’s also been trying to strike a patriotic tone similar to Orban’s on several issues.

The premier had to tread carefully after an aide’s gaffe about the 1956 events caused uproar last month. His adviser Balazs Orban, who is unrelated to the premier, claimed that Hungary would have surrendered to invading Russian troops if it were in Ukraine’s position and drew parallels with the crushing of Hungary’s 1956 revolt.

These comments were politically charged given that Orban, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s closest ally in the EU, has been blocking EU efforts to boost aid to Kyiv.

The premier has distanced himself from the remarks, for which Balazs Orban apologized. However, on Wednesday Viktor Orban reiterated his opposition to military aid for Ukraine in its defense against Russia’s invasion.

“The lesson from 1956 for us is that we must only fight for Hungary and Hungarian freedom,” Orban said. “We won’t take part in anyone else’s war.”

