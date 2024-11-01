Kyrgyzstan Weighs Debut Dollar Bond Sale as Soon as Next Year

(Bloomberg) -- The Kyrgyz Republic is testing investor appetite for a possible first-ever sale of dollar bonds by the central Asian nation.

The government is considering an issuance as soon as next year, pending an improvement in the country’s credit rating, Arzuubek Zhumayev, the Kyrgyz finance ministry’s head of state debt, told Bloomberg News by phone. In May, Moody’s Ratings affirmed Kyrgyzstan’s foreign issuer rating at B3, six levels below investment grade, with a change in the outlook to stable from negative.

Kyrgyzstan is expecting a ratings update early next year, and may decide to sell Eurobonds “in the end of 2025 or the beginning of 2026,” Zhumayev said. The size of the issuance and the appointment of banks for the transaction will be decided next year, he said.

The economy of the landlocked nation, with a population of 7 million people, relies on gold sales, as well as imports from neighboring China and exports to Russia, which have jumped since the West imposed sanctions over Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine. The International Monetary Fund expects that gross domestic product would expand by 6.5% this year and 5% in 2025.

