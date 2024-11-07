Mexico Says Trump Tariffs on China Would Endanger US Companies

Marcelo Ebrard, Mexico's economy minister, speaks during an interview in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon state, Mexico, on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. As the countrys top trade official, Ebrard is responsible for drawing investment to Mexico and will be a key figure in negotiations for a review of the free-trade agreement with the US and Canada in the coming years.

(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s plan to impose large tariffs on Chinese exports could endanger US companies operating in Mexico, Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard warned as he braces for potentially difficult trade negotiations with the incoming US administration.

Most Mexican imports from China are made by about 50 companies and the large majority of them are US companies, Ebrard told reporters in Mexico City on Thursday.

“Putting a tariff on these imports will only put these companies in danger, starting with the automotive industry,” he said after a meeting with representatives of Mexico’s retail association. “We have already faced circumstances regarding tariffs and we have come out on top because tariffs have a very big impact on the US economy.”

Talks between the US president-elect and Mexico’s Claudia Sheinbaum have already started with a “cordial” call this morning, Sheinbaum said in a post on social media.

