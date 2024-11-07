Scholz Economic Adviser Kukies to Become New Finance Minister

(Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s economic adviser Joerg Kukies will replace Christian Lindner as finance minister, according to a government official, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential planning.

Kukies served as one of Scholz’s deputies when the chancellor was finance minister under Angela Merkel in Germany’s previous government.

Before going into politics, he was co-head of Goldman Sachs Germany and later one of the key architects of the European Union’s joint borrowing program to address the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.

