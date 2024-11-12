Xi Orders Safety as China Rocked by Rare Attack That Kills 35

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered local authorities to ensure safety and social stability after 35 people were killed and 43 injured in a car ramming incident in the southern city of Zhuhai.

A male perpetrator surnamed Fan drove into a sports center and rammed into pedestrians at around 7:48 p.m. local time on Monday, the state broadcaster China Central Television reported, citing the local public security bureau. The suspect acted because he was dissatisfied with the property division that resulted from his divorce, the report added.

Xi urged all-out efforts to treat the people injured and demanded punishment for the perpetrator in accordance with the law, the official Xinhua News Agency said.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.