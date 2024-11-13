OCBC CEO Says Bank Has Enough Capital For M&A, Business Growth

(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. has enough capital for deals and business growth, according to its boss.

“We are well-capitalized,” Chief Executive Officer Helen Wong said Wednesday in an interview with Haslinda Amin on Bloomberg Television.

OCBC has funding available for M&A opportunities as well as investing in its businesses from its wealth platform to artificial intelligence, Wong said. The bank is also on track to maintain its 50% dividend payout ratio, she added.

Singapore’s top banks are having a bonanza year, with profits spurred by their wealth-management business that prospered as the city-state attracted funds from global investors. OCBC, led by Wong since 2021, is enjoying the wealth-driven income boost along with rivals DBS Group Holdings Ltd. and United Overseas Bank Ltd. with share prices of the trio all rising to record levels last week.

DBS led the pack as CEO Piyush Gupta unveiled a S$3 billion ($2.2 billion) share buyback plan, the first time the lender will cancel the shares after repurchase as a way to manage excess capital. UOB will consider a similar move among other options.

On the other hand, OCBC prefers to use dividends to manage its capital, given its price-to-book ratio of just above 1, Chief Financial Officer Goh Chin Yee said last week.

The bank declined to disclose the amount of its excess capital and analysts’ estimates vary, though it’s seen to be higher than its rivals. CreditSights’ Karen Wu said the number stands around S$3.6 billion and Bloomberg Intelligence’s Rena Kwok sees it at around S$4 billion to S$7 billion.

“We think that OCBC’s capital management plans are vague versus major local peers such as UOB and DBS who have mentioned clearer pathways for capital returns via possibly increased dividends and share buyback plans,” Kwok said.

