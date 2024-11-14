Barclays Pushes to Hire More in India, Japan, Says Asia Pac Head

(Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc sees the Asia Pacific as a key area for further investment and hiring, according to the British bank’s regional head.

“We have been hiring in both Japan and India, in our markets business and our investment banking business,” Jaideep Khanna told Haslinda Amin in a Bloomberg TV interview in Singapore on Thursday. Asia Pacific “is a destination for further investment.”

Chief Executive Officer C.S. Venkatakrishnan unveiled a multi-year plan to boost returns at Barclays in February by increasing investment into its UK operations while focusing on more profitable businesses and clients in its investment bank.

“India has seen an explosion in the wealth management business as the economy has grown and wealth has been created,” he said. “There’s been a need for help to manage that out of China, Southeast Asia. There’s been a strong growth,” he added.

The company has also vowed to cut about £2 billion in costs in the coming years — a plan that executives said they’re on track to complete.

Khanna said the bank does not disclose specifics on headcount projections.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.