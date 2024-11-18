BOJ’s Ueda Reiterates Next Rate Move Will Be Driven by Data

Kazuo Ueda, governor of the Bank of Japan (BOJ), during a news conference at the central bank's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. The Bank of Japan kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged while sticking to its view that its on track to achieve its inflation target, an outlook that points to the possibility of another rate hike in the coming months.

(Bloomberg) -- Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said the timing of the central bank’s next policy adjustment will depend on the economy and prices, underscoring his data dependent stance and keeping his options open over when to next hike rates.

“The Bank will make policy decisions based on its latest assessment of the current state of and outlook for economic activity and prices,” Ueda told local business leaders in Nagoya, central Japan on Monday.

Ueda also repeated his stance that if the BOJ’s outlook for economic activity and prices are realized the bank will continue to raise its policy rate.

The yen weakened against the dollar following the remarks.

The BOJ is next set to make its policy decision on Dec. 19. Just over half of economists surveyed last month expected the BOJ to raise rates in December, with another third forecasting January.

