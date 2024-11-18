India Finance Minister Says Bank Rates Should Be More Affordable

(Bloomberg) -- India’s finance minister called for lower borrowing costs and downplayed any risks to economic growth.

Given India’s growth requirements, there are “many different voices saying the cost of borrowing is really very stressful,” Nirmala Sitharaman said at an event in Mumbai. “Bank interest rates will have to be far more affordable.”

Sitharaman’s comments come after Trade Minister Piyush Goyal last week made a case for a cut in interest rates saying economic growth needed a further impetus. Governor Shaktikanta Das, who has kept interest rates unchanged for almost two years, refrained from responding to Goyal’s remarks.

Das has said a rate cut at this stage would be “very risky” and he’ll consider easing only after inflation sees a durable descent to the central bank’s 4% aim. The central bank’s next scheduled policy decision is on Dec. 6.

India’s central bank expects expansion of 7.2% for the current fiscal year through March 2025, though several economists, including investment banks like Goldman Sachs Group Inc. predict growth of as low a 6.5%. Tepid sales of everything from soaps to biscuits is raising concern that urban consumers are holding back on spending.

Sitharaman said the government is monitoring the economy closely and is prepared to take “all necessary measures” to boost activity.

“Let me assure you the government is fully aware of the challenges posed by both domestic and global factors,” she said. “There is no cause for undue concern,” the minister said, citing strong macro-economic fundamentals, moderating inflation, robust external position and continued fiscal consolidation.

