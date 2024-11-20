European Gas Climbs Near Year’s High on Russia-Ukraine Tension

(Bloomberg) -- European natural gas extended a rally to trade near the highest this year as geopolitical tensions escalated, with Ukraine’s forces firing British cruise missiles at military targets inside Russia for the first time.

Benchmark futures climbed as much as 3.4%, after declining in early trading on Wednesday.

Ukraine’s strike using Storm Shadow missiles was approved in response to Russia deploying North Korean troops against Ukraine, a move by Moscow that the UK government considered to be an escalation of the conflict, according to a person who spoke on condition of anonymity.

European gas prices are reactive to geopolitical events, tracking crude oil. While supplies of Russian gas via Ukraine to Central Europe continue as normal, traders are watching for any changes to the status quo, in particular after Gazprom PJSC cut off its longest partner OMV AG and as a transit deal between Kyiv and Moscow expires at the end of this year.

Dutch front-month futures, Europe’s gas benchmark, surged 2.61% to €46.86 a megawatt-hour at 4:06 p.m. in Amsterdam.

