Rate Cut Hopes Will Power Philippine Stocks, Bourse Head Says

Traders work beneath an electronic ticker on the trading floor of the Philippine Stock Exchange in Bonifacio Global City (BGC) Metro Manila, the Philippines, on Friday, March 13, 2020. A month long lockdown in the Philippine capital to contain the spread of coronavirus is set to curb economic growth and make an interest-rate cut next week more likely. Photographer: Veejay Villafranca/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Another quarter-point policy rate cut will help Philippine stocks recover amid uncertainty over Donald Trump’s policies, the head of the local bourse said on Thursday.

The stock gauge will likely exceed the 7,000 level again by year-end if the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas lowers its interest rate further by 25 basis points in its December meeting, Philippine Stock Exchange President and CEO Ramon Monzon said in an interview with Bloomberg Television’s David Ingles.

The central bank may cut or hold its key rate next month depending on inflation data, Governor Eli Remolona said Tuesday, later adding that policymakers may pause from easing if there are signs of price pressures.

The Philippine stock index has been one of the worst performers among the world’s major equity gauges this month, falling below the 7,000 level after entering a technical correction last week.

“After the US elections, there are probably some uncertainties on the policies of the new US president that could affect the Philippine economy and eventually the Philippine market,” Monzon said.

The uncertainties will hopefully be “cleared out pretty soon,” Monzon said. That should help the stock index rise to between 8,000 and 8,600 next year, he said, citing analysts’ estimates.

At least six companies may go public next year, possibly including a gaming firm in Clark Freeport Zone, the company behind Okada Manila and a water concessionaire, according to Monzon.

The local bourse is set to fall short of its goal of six IPOs this year, with only three companies having listed, the same number as 2023.

