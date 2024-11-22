Hunan Gold Shares Surge After Large Resource Found in China

A 'Fine Gold" mark on a five hundred gram gold bar arranged at Gold Investments Ltd. bullion dealers in London, UK, on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. Gold slipped  after hitting an all-time high in the previous session  with investors assessing recent hawkish commentary from Federal Reserve officials that downplayed the possibility of imminent rate cuts. Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Hunan Gold Corp. have surged by their 10% limit for two days in a row after a sizable gold resource was discovered in central China’s Hunan province.

The Geological Bureau of Hunan Province said on Thursday that it had detected more than 40 gold veins containing an estimated 300 tons of the precious metal beneath the Wangu Goldfield in Pingjiang county, at around 2,000 meters deep. Feasibility studies are still needed to identify the actual reserves, it said.

Hunan Gold has some mines in the goldfield, the company told Securities Daily. However, the commercial value of the resource is unclear given its depth. It’s uncertain whether development is possible or economically viable, the company said in the report.

Gold prices have hit successive records this year on US rate-cut expectations and geopolitical tensions. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is forecasting they will reach $3,000 an ounce by the end of next year, about 12% higher than current levels.

The bureau also estimated there’s another 1,000-ton gold resource at the site at a depth of more than 3,000 meters. China’s total gold reserves are about 3,000 tons, and the nation is also the world’s biggest consumer of the precious metal.

Phone calls to Hunan Gold weren’t immediately answered.

