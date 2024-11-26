‘Déjà Vu’ Jolts Traders Across Markets on Trump Tariff Redux

(Bloomberg) -- Nick Twidale spilled a flat white coffee on his keyboard when headlines on Donald Trump‘s latest tariff threats caused his phone to blow up with calls.

“It’s bad déjà vu with social media posts all over again, but muscle memory is kicking in,” said the 26-year currency trading veteran at AT Global Markets, after the social media posts by Trump on Monday in New York sent the dollar soaring. “The good thing is there’s plenty of opportunity to make money here for the next four years under Trump,” said Twidale, who managed to profit from short Mexican peso and Australian dollar bets despite the spillage.

That’s increasingly the hope of traders preparing for Trump’s return — and the market volatility that will come with it.

Investors were given a taste of that volatility after the president-elect took to social media site Truth Social and pledged more tariffs on China, Mexico and Canada — his first specific threats to curb global trade flows since he won the Nov. 5 election.

Trump’s threat to impose 25% duties on products from Mexico and Canada helped push the nations’ currencies more than 1% lower against the greenback, amplifying swings in the $7.5-trillion-a-day foreign-exchange market. The offshore yuan fell against the dollar, part of a widespread decline in emerging market currencies.

In New York, traders and analysts rushed to their computers after the news hit. Among them was Erick Martinez Magana, a strategist at Barclays Plc, who has been recommending that clients consider long dollar-short Mexican peso positions.

“Trump was serious regarding changes in immigration and tariff policies, with Mexico a direct target,” said Magana. He expects the peso to weaken further toward 21.50 per US dollar. It was trading around 20.50 on Tuesday.

Asian stocks also came under pressure as traders digested the news, with export-related companies such as electronics and machinery particularly hard hit.

Trading markets is like running a steeplechase, but under a Trump presidency it’s like doing it “under mortar fire,” said Calvin Yeoh, who helps manage the Merlion Fund at Blue Edge Advisors. “It’s hard enough even with direction in hand, but you don’t see the real trouble coming.”

Among his strategies? Picking a direction and then “selling volatility post-headlines,” said the hedge fund manager in Singapore.

‘Good Environment’

The wild swings following Trump’s posts on Truth Social were a reminder of how much volatility his comments can cause, and how far it can spread. Trump’s all-hours social media posts during his first term as US President sometimes triggered sudden market swings, upending the work and sleep schedules of investors across the globe.

Tsutomu Soma, a 39-year trading veteran based in Tokyo, is among those bracing for more market jolts from Trump’s return.

“It’s a good environment to trade,” said Soma, a bond and currency trader at Monex Inc. “Headlines will be very important in a Trump Presidency — there will be a lot of speculation and conflicting ideas for trades.”

More than 3,000 miles away in Singapore, Manish Bhargava is taking what is likely to be a popular step for traders across the world over the coming months: signing up to Truth Social, allowing him to keep a closer eye on Trump’s social media posts.

“Monitoring his posts closely will be essential,” said the chief executive officer at Straits Investment Management. “Given Trump’s history of using social media to communicate his unfiltered thoughts and policy intentions, we can anticipate a similar pattern moving forward.”

