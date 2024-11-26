India’s Central Bank Governor Hospitalized, to Be Discharged

(Bloomberg) -- Follow Bloomberg India on WhatsApp for exclusive content and analysis on what billionaires, businesses and markets are doing. Sign up here.

India’s central bank Governor Shaktikanta Das was hospitalized in the southern city of Chennai and is expected to be released soon.

“Das experienced acidity” and was admitted to the Apollo Hospital for observation, a spokesman for the Reserve Bank of India said Tuesday. “He is now doing fine and will be discharged in the next 2-3 hours. There is no cause for concern.”

Das, 67, has been at the helm of the RBI for six years, with his contract coming to an end on Dec. 10. The government and RBI haven’t given any indication yet whether he will remain in his post or be replaced.

