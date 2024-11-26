Venezuela’s Maduro Summons TikTok Official Over Deadly Challenge

(Bloomberg) -- President Nicolás Maduro said the country’s highest court summoned TikTok officials to Venezuela over viral challenges that have killed three children this month.

The three children, aged 12, 13 and 14, died after participating in TikTok challenges that include ingesting or inhaling “dangerous mixes” of chemicals, Maduro said on state TV on Monday. Dozens of other minors have been injured in connection to the challenges, Public Prosecutor Tarek William Saab said last week.

“If TikTok doesn’t end its dirty campaigns to mess with our minds, the Venezuelan law will have to be applied,” Maduro said on Monday.

Maduro has attacked social media platforms such as TikTok and Whatsapp on the heels of a wave of repression by his regime against resistance to his self-declared win in July’s presidential election. Earlier this year he asked his supporters to remove WhatsApp, the Meta-owned messaging app, from their phones, as he said it’s being used by “fascists” to spread violence.

