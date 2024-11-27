Sri Lanka Sets New Benchmark Rate to Bolster Growth

(Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka’s central bank set its new single benchmark interest rate at 8% to bolster the economy’s recovery from the worst crisis in decades.

The change to a new benchmark means the effective reduction in the policy interest rate would be around 50 basis points, the central bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

The decision to ease monetary policy is to “ensure that inflation treads towards the inflation target of 5%, while supporting the economy to reach its full capacity,” the central bank said.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka said Tuesday that it is introducing the overnight policy rate as its primary tool to “signal and operationalize its monetary policy stance.” The benchmark rate replaces a system of two rates.

The International Monetary Fund, which has a loan program with the country, had recommended a move to a single benchmark to improve policy transmission. Last week, Sri Lanka secured initial approval for a $333 million tranche out of a $3 billion IMF bailout. The funds from the multilateral lender have helped stabilize Sri Lanka’s economy and boosted activity.

The central bank earlier said it will maintain its so-called flexible inflation target, which aims for a headline figure of 5%. Sri Lanka has undershot this inflation target since March, recording deflation from September.

The nation is starting to emerge from an unprecedented economic crisis and debt default in 2022. The economy grew faster than expected in the second quarter and is now under the control of newly-elected, leftist president Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

His National People’s Power bloc won a historic supermajority in a Nov. 14 parliamentary vote on a platform to combat corruption and ease the economic burden on the people.

