Global Stocks Hit Peak, Powell Bullish on Economy: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Global equities were set to climb higher after setting a fresh peak on Wednesday as bullish comments from Jerome Powell supported risk assets. Currency traders remained on edge as the French government fell after a no-confidence vote.

Equity futures in Japan and Australia indicated opening gains, while those for Hong Kong were slightly lower. Advances for the S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 nudged a gauge of global stocks to a new peak.

The moves were driven by US tech with the so-called Magnificent Seven rising for a fourth consecutive session, helped along by an advance for Nvidia Corp and Meta Platforms Inc. The seven stocks as a group have surged more than 60% this year.

Treasuries rallied across the curve. The 10-year yield fell four basis points, while the policy-sensitive two-year yield dropped by five basis points on Wednesday. Lower yields did little to hurt an index of dollar strength, which ended the day flat.

Powell said the US economy is “in remarkably good shape,” and that downside risks from the labor market had receded, in comments at the New York Times DealBook Summit in New York. He also said Federal Reserve officials could afford to be cautious as they lower rates toward a neutral level — one that neither stimulates nor holds back the economy.

In Europe, the euro faced further headwinds following a dispute over next year’s budget in Paris. France’s far-right leader Marine Le Pen and a left-wing coalition voted against Prime Minister Michel Barnier’s administration, muddying the outlook for investors. Markets had largely priced in the outcome ahead of time which came after regular trading had closed.

The won strengthened on Wednesday while the yen was steady around 150 per dollar in early Thursday trading. The currencies of Australian and New Zealand were also little changed after slipping against the US currency in the previous session. Yields for Australian and New Zealand government debt fell early Thursday, reflecting the move in Treasuries the day before.

In Asia, data set for release includes gross domestic product for South Korea, trade for Australia and inflation for Taiwan and the Philippines.

US Economy

Powell’s comments did little to alter expectations implied by market pricing that the Fed will cut rates again when it meets later this month.

“We view this as slightly hawkish — but stopping well short of challenging the market’s growing confidence that a December cut is the base case, which has been our view all along,” said Krishna Guha at Evercore.

One of Powell’s favorite barometers of the economy — the Beige Book — showed economic activity increased slightly in November, and businesses grew more upbeat about demand prospects.

Elsewhere in the US, Salesforce Inc. and Marvell Technology Inc. soared as their results boosted hopes both companies will keep benefiting from an industry wide boom in artificial intelligence.

“The current market environment is clearly ‘risk-on’,” said Steve Sosnick at Interactive Brokers. “Yet the evidence shows that someone has been buying insurance against a 10% correction in the S&P 500, even though — or perhaps because — we haven’t seen one in months.”

The “cost to hedge” against a 10% correction is around the highest levels that we’ve seen in three years, he noted.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate fell 2% Wednesday as tepid US economic data undercut OPEC+’s progress on a deal to keep output constrained. Gold was little changed early Thursday after two daily advances.

Key events this week:

Eurozone retail sales, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, Thursday

Eurozone GDP, Friday

US jobs report, consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Hang Seng futures fell 0.8% as of 7:27 a.m. Tokyo time

S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0512

The Japanese yen was little changed at 150.49 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2781 per dollar

The Australian dollar was unchanged at $0.6430

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.7% to $98,532.51

Ether rose 0.4% to $3,861.39

Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 4.21%

Commodities

Spot gold was little changed

