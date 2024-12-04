Korean Won Gains, Stocks Dip After President’s Brief Martial Law

(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s currency strengthened while its stocks fell in early trading Wednesday after President Yoon Suk Yeol briefly declared martial law amid a political tussle, before moving to rescind the decree just hours later.

The won gained as much as 1.1% to 1,412.02 per dollar as of 9:03 a.m. in Seoul. The equity benchmark Kospi slid as much as 2%. Shares of Samsung Electronics Co., the nation’s largest company, tumbled 3%.

Late Tuesday night, Yoon declared martial law in the nation for the first time in more than 40 years. South Korea-related exchange-traded funds and the won all sharply weakened overnight, before paring losses on news that the parliament sought to lift the decree and financial authorities vowed to provide “unlimited liquidity” to markets as needed.

Yoon’s shocking order was a high-stakes move he claimed would prevent the opposition from trying to paralyze his administration amid a rift that’s now set to deepen markedly. The opposition has been trying to force its budget proposal through the National Assembly, while Yoon has vetoed a string of bills passed by the parliament, at times angering even his own party.

Bank of Korea’s monetary board, which unexpectedly cut the key interest rate last week, convened an extraordinary meeting starting at 9 a.m. to discuss steps to shield the economy and markets.

