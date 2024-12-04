Robinhood Is Coming to Asia in 2025

The Robinhood logo on a laptop cpmputer arranged in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US, on Monday, May 8, 2023. Robinhood Markets Inc. is scheduled to release earnings figures on May 10. Photographer: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. will expand into Asia next year, with its local headquarters to be in Singapore, Chief Executive Officer Vlad Tenev said.

“We plan to be serving customers across Asia soon,” Tenev said Wednesday at the firm’s investor day in New York.

The global expansion announcement comes on the heels of the Menlo Park, California-based company entering the UK this year, offering some though not all of its trademark services to those customers.

Tenev also said the retail brokerage will expand its contracts offerings linked to specific events, building on the firm’s success with those tied to this year’s US presidential race.

Robinhood shares climbed 3.5% to $39.98 at 12:49 p.m. in New York. They’ve more than tripled this year.

