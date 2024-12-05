Jane Street, Millennium Settle India Options Trade Secrets Case

(Bloomberg) -- Jane Street Group and Millennium Management agreed to settle a legal dispute over two former traders’ alleged theft of a secret billion-dollar India options trading strategy.

In a filing Thursday in Manhattan federal court, the two firms said they had agreed to dismiss the case.

Jane Street sued Millennium and two ex-traders who joined Izzy Englander’s hedge fund group in April, claiming Doug Schadewald and Daniel Spottiswood had taken an “immensely valuable” trading strategy with them. It later emerged at a court hearing that the strategy involved India options and had generated $1 billion in 2023 profits for Jane Street.

The case was “resolved on mutually agreeable terms,” a Jane Street spokesperson said Thursday. Millennium declined to comment.

