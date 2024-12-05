Oil Drifts as OPEC+ Again Pushes Back Plan to Ease Supply Curbs

(Bloomberg) -- Oil traded little changed after OPEC+ delayed the incremental revival of shuttered production by another three months.

West Texas Intermediate traded above $68 a barrel after closing 0.4% lower on Thursday. Brent settled near $72. OPEC and its allies delayed increasing supplies for a third time, opting to start with a modest increase in April, and then unwind the cuts over 18 months, a slower pace than previously planned.

Crude has been confined to a tight range since mid-October, with bullishness from geopolitical developments in the Middle East and Russia countered by expectations for a glut in 2025 due to higher output from the Americas and lackluster Chinese demand. Weak global market balances mean there is little scope for the cartel to restore the output it’s been withholding since 2022.

