Two Sigma, Hillhouse Risk Losing Texas Cash on New China Curbs

(Bloomberg) -- When Texas’s largest state pension funds and endowments moved to curb China investments in recent years, they still kept money with big names like Two Sigma Investments LP, Hillhouse Investment, PAG and HongShan Capital Group.

Now a new order for state entities to divest all of their China investments calls into question the ability of those firms to hold on to existing cash or raise fresh capital from the Lone Star State.

Governor Greg Abbott on Nov. 21 wrote to state agencies, barring them from making new investments in China and decreeing exits from any existing ones “at the first available opportunity.” The fresh order capped years of moves by some of the state’s largest public-sector investors to reduce their China holdings in the face of growing geopolitical rivalry along with the Asian nation’s regulatory uncertainty, slowing economy and slumping markets.

The immediate impact on the likes of Hillhouse and Two Sigma may be modest, given that the allocations make up a small portion of the tens of billions of dollars they manage, and that, for the former, much of the money is tied up in relatively illiquid private assets. But there is a risk that other states may follow Texas as US-China tensions are expected to heat up when President-elect Donald Trump returns to power.

The nearly $210 billion Teacher Retirement System of Texas, or TRS, and the $78 billion University of Texas/Texas A&M Investment Management Co. — better known as Utimco — are among investment giants in the state that remain exposed to China. The Employees Retirement System of Texas, whose trust fund hit $40 billion, also disclosed allocations to asset managers with China exposure, such as Asia-based alternative assets investor PAG.

TRS received the governor’s letter and is reviewing its China investments, a spokesman said in an email, adding its exposure to China is estimated at less than 1% of its assets. A new TRS investment policy statement adopted on Sept. 23 excluded Hong Kong and China from benchmarks used for public equity investments. Its investment committee earlier this year discussed “zero percent allocation” to China, “due to the political environment shifting.”

The organization effectively halved the target allocation to Chinese stocks in September 2022, when it decided to reduce the country’s outsized weight in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index by switching to an equal mix of the original benchmark and a version without China.

An investment report available to Bloomberg News showed TRS had a touch under $211 million parked in the Two Sigma China Core Equity Fund at the end of June. It had another $282 million invested with Green Court Capital Management Ltd. Those two investments are absent from the latest report for the end of September. Hillhouse, which managed nearly $500 million of public markets investments for the pension fund at the end of 2020, dropped off TRS’s list of external managers in the latest annual report for the year ended Aug. 31.

TRS also had investments in funds of Hony Capital and Orchid Asia Group, two China-focused private equity firms. Changes in the market value of holdings would have reflected the amount of committed capital called down by the funds for investments, cash distributions and market value changes in their underlying investments.

Hillhouse, GGV Capital, Two Sigma and HongShan Capital Group, the renamed former China arm of Sequoia Capital, also feature prominently among managers with significant China investments that Utimco parceled out money to.

Representatives for EQT, Green Court, Hillhouse, PAG, Two Sigma and Utimco declined to comment. Employees Retirement System of Texas and TPG couldn’t immediately comment. Coreview, HongShan, Hony Capital and Orchid Asia didn’t immediately respond to emailed requests for comment. Neither did Granite Asia, the entity that now runs GGV’s Asia operations.

Most of the funds have broader geographical coverage, and it’s not clear how much of the amounts are actually invested in China. PAG funds that Texas investors have allocated money to have minimal exposure to China, said a person with knowledge of the matter.

Geopolitical tensions have been mounting. President Joe Biden in August 2023 issued a long-anticipated executive order imposing screening for US investments in Chinese companies in some sectors. In October 2023, a US congressional committee sent Sequoia a letter asking for information about its China investment, calling out several as “problematic” for security or human-rights reasons. Earlier that year, the Select Committee sent GGV Capital, GSR Ventures, Qualcomm Ventures and Walden International similar letters asking about various investments in China and Chinese investors in their funds.

Abbott joined his counterparts in South Dakota, Iowa and Mississippi in writing to Vanguard Group in May 2023, urging the investment firm to create an emerging markets fund that excludes China.

The Republican governor signed an executive order last month banning business travel by state employees to countries designated as “foreign adversaries,” including China. It required advance notification of planned personal trips to such destinations and post-trip debriefings. That would curb the ability of Texas public sector investors from conducting on-site meetings with managers in mainland China and Hong Kong.

Abbott’s Nov. 21 order cited threats to the financial security of the state from the Chinese Communist Party and called for all investments of state money in China to be “evaluated and immediately addressed.”

The order didn’t specify whether and how he expected private markets investments — such as private equity, venture capital and real estate — to be liquidated. A press officer wasn’t able to provide additional information. Even public market investments may take more than a year to exit, depending on lockup and redemption terms. The state investors may have money with other global or emerging markets or Asia regional funds that make part of their investments in China. It’s not clear how that will be treated.

While public market funds allow redemptions, investors usually can only fully exit private equity and venture capital investments at the end of the funds’ lives or by transferring their stakes in the secondary market.

Hillhouse has been expanding investments outside China. Founded in 2005 by Yale University endowment alumnus Zhang Lei with a mandate to trade public equities globally, Hillhouse has grown assets to more than $100 billion, diversifying into venture capital, private equity and, in recent years, real assets and private credit. Its investments away from China have included Asia warehouse operator GLP Pte, Royal Philips NV’s domestic-appliance unit and Swiss athletic shoe brand On. It has started a tender offer for Japanese real estate company Samty Holdings Ltd.

Led by Neil Shen, HongShan is opening a London office to help scout for deals in Europe, as it ramps up efforts outside China. The company already has nearly 10 portfolio investments in Europe, including Monzo Bank Ltd., a London-based digital bank; new energy firm GEO; designer brand Ami Paris, and healthcare business Barinthus Biotherapeutics Plc. Its overseas investments are mostly in Asia, including Japan, South Korea and Southeast Asia.

Seeing growing obstacles to raise money from US public pension funds and endowments, asset managers with significant China exposure have been turning to private-sector investors such as family offices as well as allocators outside the US, most notably the Middle East.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.