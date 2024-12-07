South Korea Impeachment Vote Drags On After Ruling Party Boycott

Lawmakers gather for a plenary session at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. 102 South Korean lawmakers out of 300 voted against a bill to appoint special prosecutor to investigate the first lady Lady Kim Keon Hee over alleged stock manipulation and interference in election nominations.

(Bloomberg) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was still waiting for the final result of an impeachment vote against him on Saturday, after the opposition left the voting process in limbo in the hope that more ruling party members would join their cause.

Yoon looked set to survive when members of his ruling party boycotted the vote. Before opposition members cast their ballots, they called each member of the People Power Party by name to return to vote.

That left proceedings at a standstill with several hours remaining before the 72-hour limit for the voting period to expire.

The opposition bloc needs only eight votes from the ruling party to impeach Yoon. In the initial voting one PPP member were present, suggesting that he had likely voted in support of the motion.

The surprise appearance of two other ruling party members some time later left the opposition emboldened to continue the standoff. One of the two lawmakers later said he voted against Yoon’s impeachment.

The attempt to oust the president comes after Yoon, 63, shook markets and surprised world leaders by declaring martial law for the first time since South Korea became a democracy nearly four decades ago. He rescinded the order six hours later after lawmakers raced to the National Assembly and voted down the decree.

