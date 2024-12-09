Australia Inks Second Pacific Security Deal in Blow to China

(Bloomberg) -- Australia has signed a treaty with the Pacific nation of Nauru which gives Canberra a veto over security and infrastructure partners, dealing another blow to China’s efforts to expand its strategic presence in the region.

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the new pact alongside Nauru’s President David Adeang in Canberra on Monday, saying the treaty between the two nations would take the relationship “to a new level.” It’s the second such agreement Australia has made with a Pacific nation in just over a year.

“The treaty provides that Nauru and Australia will jointly agree to any engagement by other countries in Nauru’s security, banking and telecommunications sectors,” Albanese said in a statement to reporters. “This treaty will make our region stronger and it will make it safer.”

Albanese announced a similar pact with Tuvalu following the Pacific Island Forum meeting in the Cook Islands in 2023. Both treaties are major wins for the Australian government, which has been ramping up its diplomatic efforts in the Pacific since China inked an agreement with the Solomon Islands in 2022.

Under the latest deal with Nauru, Australia will provide the nation with A$100 million ($64 million) over five years in direct budget support to strengthen Nauru’s economy, as well as an additional A$40 million to improve the Pacific nation’s security forces. The Australian government said in a statement that it expects the treaty to come into effect by the end of next year.

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia has also agreed to provide services in Nauru from 2025 under the agreement, after Bendigo Bank departs next year.

However in its 2023 pact, Australia agreed to provide greater migration assistance for the citizens of Tuvalu who needed to flee the damaging effects of climate change, none of which appears to be part of the new deal with Nauru.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.