Most French Say Country Is ‘Ungovernable’ After Vote, Poll Shows

French flags fly outside the National Assembly building in Paris, France, on Tuesday, July 9, 2024. The legislative election vote created a complex split in the National Assembly, which opens the door to unprecedented deal-making to form a ruling coalition.

(Bloomberg) -- France has become ungovernable after the snap legislative elections left the country with a deeply divided parliament and no obvious path toward a stable government, according to three-quarters of respondents in a poll by Elabe.

The survey also showed that 71% of the 1,002 adults interviewed are dissatisfied with the results of the vote and the new composition of the National Assembly. Additionally, two-thirds said it was a bad decision for Emmanuel Macron to have dissolved parliament.

The president has been widely criticized for his surprise decision, which he took after his centrist alliance was trounced by Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally in European Parliament elections. The vote has left the lower house divided, with no political grouping holding a majority needed to pass legislation.

The leftist New Popular Front coalition secured the most lawmakers, though it still fell more than 100 short of an absolute majority in the 577-seat lower house. It has said it will put forward a single candidate for prime minister in the coming days.

Participants in the survey, carried out online on Tuesday and Wednesday, were split in half on whether Macron should appoint that person.

