Georgia Governor Says Vance Will Appeal to Swing-State Voters

Brian Kemp, governor of Georgia, during an interview at the Bloomberg Hub during the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, US, on Monday, July 15, 2024. The Republican National Convention in Milwaukee will go on as scheduled, despite an assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump that will likely be one of the most consequential moments of the 2024 campaign.

(Bloomberg) -- Ohio Senator JD Vance will bolster former President Donald Trump’s election chances in Georgia and other hotly-contested states this fall, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said, citing his populist economic stances and criticism of the border crisis.

“Americans and Georgians can’t afford another four years of Joe Biden,” Kemp, a Republican, said Monday afternoon during an appearance on Bloomberg Television, shortly after Trump announced he was tapping Vance as his running mate. “That is a message that JD Vance can deliver.”

Kemp, who’s in his second term as governor of the Peach State, has sometimes been at odds with Trump, having refused to help the former president in his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in the state.

Nonetheless, Kemp is in Milwaukee this week for the Republican National Convention and stressed the urgency of electing Trump this fall. During his appearance on Bloomberg TV Monday, he repeatedly faulted President Joe Biden for “picking winners and losers” in business, such as favoring union-backed automakers over non-union ones.

Vance “has been very outspoken as well about the disaster at the Southern border under this administration’s policies,” Kemp said. “I think there’s a number of issues that will resonate with swing-state voters.”

Biden won Georgia by fewer than 12,000 votes in 2020. Trump was charged in a Fulton County, Georgia case for attempting to overturn the election results. Asked about the likelihood of a similar situation in this election, Kemp said he has confidence in state election officials.

“The institutions of government, at least in the state of Georgia, will hold,” he said.

--With assistance from Joe Mathieu and Kailey Leinz.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.