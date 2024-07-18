Kenya Police Warn Anti-Ruto Protesters to Stay Out of Capital

(Bloomberg) -- Kenya’s police warned anti-government protesters to stay out of the capital, Nairobi, citing a threat to security.

Acting Police Inspector-General Douglas Kanja said organized criminal groups plan to take advantage of the marches to carry out attacks and loot property, and pose a threat to security, according to a statement posted on X on Wednesday night. The lack of designated leadership of the protests has also made it difficult to enforce safety protocols, he said.

“As a result, no demonstrations will be permitted in the Nairobi central business district and its surroundings until further notice to ensure public safety,” Kanja said. Political activists in the East African nation have called for demonstrations to take place every Tuesday and Thursday.

Protests erupted in Kenya in mid-June calling for the government to halt planned tax increases and address widespread state corruption. While President William Ruto has rescinded the proposed revenue-raising measures and sacked almost his entire cabinet, the demonstrations have continued, with calls for Ruto to step down.

At least 53 people have died in the demonstrations and more than 400 others have been injured.

Negotiations called for by Ruto with opposition parties, civil society groups and labor unions on ways to end the protests have yet to materialize. The main opposition Azimio-OKA group said on Wednesday it won’t join any coalition with a grouping that’s led by Ruto.

