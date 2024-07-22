Secret Service Head Says Agency Failed in Stopping Trump Shooter

Kimberly Cheatle during a House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing in Washington, DC on July 22. Photographer: Tierney L. Cross/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The head of the Secret Service says that she takes full responsibility for security lapses related to the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump.

“The Secret Service’s solemn mission is to protect our nation’s leaders,” Kimberly Cheatle, the director of the agency, will tell lawmakers on Monday. “On July 13th, we failed.”

Cheatle’s comments are set to be delivered at a congressional hearing on Monday where she will face her toughest grilling yet since the shooting. The hearing is set to span several hours and feature questioning from dozens of lawmakers, including some who have called for her to resign.

The shooting at a Pennsylvania campaign rally has created a crisis for the Secret Service, the primary agency assigned to protect US political leaders and other high-profile officials. A shooter accessed a nearby roof with a clear line of sight to Trump.

Cheatle faces questions about how the shooter reached the rooftop, why the rally proceeded after the suspect was earlier identified as suspicious, and whether the Secret Service has adequately guarded Trump. The agency acknowledged over the weekend that it had denied some previous requests for boosted protection.

“Americans demand accountability, but no one has yet to be fired for this historic failure,” James Comer, a Kentucky Republican who chairs the panel, said in prepared remarks.

In addition to a barrage of criticism from Republicans, Cheatle will also face criticism from Democrats.

Cheatle spent more than 25 years at the Secret Service before becoming senior director of global security for PepsiCo. President Joe Biden named her Secret Service director in 2022.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Sunday launched an independent review led by former officials from Democratic and Republican administrations.

