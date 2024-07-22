US Ambassador Arrives in Haiti to Discuss Aid, Democratic Push

(Bloomberg) -- The US envoy to the United Nations arrived in Haiti on Monday as part of efforts to push for new elections, returning to the impoverished country for the first time in three years.

Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield will call for more humanitarian aid and seek to boost a faltering push to restore democracy three years after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise plunged the country deeper into chaos.

She met with the country’s Transitional Presidential Council, and US officials briefing reporters ahead of the trip said she also planned to see interim Prime Minister Garry Conille. Conille met with Thomas-Greenfield and Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier this month during a visit to the US.

Thomas-Greenfield arrives less than a month after a new multinational security force led by Kenya arrived in a fresh bid to bring calm to the country, which has been largely taken over by gangs since Moise’s assassination.

The US and neighbors have struggled to support Haiti, which has long grappled with poverty and political instability and has been buffeted by repeated disasters both natural and man-made. A 2010 earthquake killed some 220,000 people, and thousands more died after UN peacekeepers deployed to the country after the quake inadvertently touched off a cholera epidemic.

Members of the Kenya-led force have begun patrols, the US officials said. Joint operations have not yet begun.

