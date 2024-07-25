Trump’s Hush Money Conviction Should Stand, Manhattan DA Says

(Bloomberg) -- The US Supreme Court’s landmark decision that presidents have broad immunity from criminal charges shouldn’t upend Donald Trump’s conviction for falsifying business records to hide a hush money payment to a porn star, Manhattan prosecutors said.

In a July 24 filing, District Attorney Alvin Bragg rejected Trump’s argument that his felony conviction and indictment should be tossed, and that the high court’s decision has no bearing on this prosecution.

The former president said earlier this month that the guilty verdict was tainted by testimony and other evidence that wouldn’t have been allowed under the high court’s July 1 ruling. But in a response Thursday, prosecutors said the immunity didn’t extend to the hush money case because the trial introduced overwhelming evidence, even if some of it shouldn’t have been admited.

Trump’s “arguments are meritless in any event, since the evidence at issue either concerned unofficial conduct that is not subject to any immunity, or is a matter of public record.”

“Even if some of this evidence were improperly admitted, any error was harmless in light of other overwhelming evidence of defendant’s guilt,” prosecutors said.

