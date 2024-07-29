Germany Urges Its Citizens to Leave Lebanon After Golan Strike

(Bloomberg) -- Germany called on its citizens in Lebanon to urgently leave the country as tensions grow after Israel blamed Hezbollah for an attack that killed several children in the Golan Heights.

“We are deeply concerned about the situation of Germans in Lebanon,” said Sebastian Fischer, spokesman of Germany’s foreign ministry, in Berlin on Monday. “We urge these German citizens to leave Lebanon as long as there’s still time.”

He cited the “extremely difficult logistical situation” for an evacuation, which might become necessary in case of a larger regional conflict. The government estimates that about 1,300 Germans are in Lebanon.

