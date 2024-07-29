Trump Agrees to Be Interviewed by FBI in Shooter Investigation

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JULY 24: U.S. Republican Presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks to attendees during his campaign rally at the Bojangles Coliseum on July 24, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The rally is the former president's first since President Joe Biden announced he would be ending his reelection bid. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump has agreed to be interviewed by the FBI for the investigation into the July 13 assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania.

Trump will participate in what is known as a victim interview, said Federal Bureau of Investigation special agent Kevin Rojek, who is overseeing the inquiry.

US officials have said the shooter was 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, who was killed by the Secret Service. Investigators said they believe Crooks used foreign-based encrypted email apps before the attack, Rojek said in a briefing with reporters Monday.

“We believe the subject made significant efforts to conceal his activities,” he said.

Crooks also did online searches for several national officials, including President Joe Biden and other former presidents, said Rojek, who is in charge of the FBI’s Pittsburgh field office that is leading the investigation.

The FBI has said its investigation into the shooting remains ongoing, but has started releasing more details of its probe. Christopher Wray, the bureau’s director, told lawmakers last week that Crooks used encrypted messaging apps and flew a surveillance drone over the area where the shooting took place.

Crooks also made six online purchases in the first half of 2024 of chemicals in order to build explosive devices, said Rojek.

