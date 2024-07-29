Venezuela Erupts in Protests as Maduro Reclaims Office: Photos

Nicolas Maduro arrives to certify the presidential election at the National Electoral Council (CNE) in Caracas on Monday. Photographer: Gaby Oraa/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Hundreds of people have taken to the streets in Venezuela’s capital city of Caracas to protest the election of President Nicolás Maduro. They say the victory of the longtime socialist leader is fraudulent. Earlier on Monday, the regime held a press conference and accused opposition leader María Corina Machado of a plot to alter voting results.

The vote was already contentious, the biggest threat Maduro has faced to his rule yet. In the campaign, Machado and her stand-in candidate, Edmundo González, created a citizen movement premised on overhauling the economy and reuniting families.

The demonstrations mark the third wave of protests against Maduro since he rose to power in 2013. His administration brutally repressed his opponents in the two previous waves, killing, injuring or imprisoning dozens of people.

