Venezuela Detains Opposition Figure in Post-Election Crackdown

Freddy Superlano, Voluntad Popular candidate for governor of Barinas, speaks during a news conference in Caracas, Venezuela, on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. Superlano, vowed to organize street protests if incumbent governor and Hugo Chavez's brother, Argenis Chavez, is awarded the election. Chavez, for his part, said that victory belonged to him, and that he would defend his win. Photographer: Gaby Oraa/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Venezuela detained prominent opposition figure Freddy Superlano after protests swept the nation to denounce President Nicolás Maduro’s self-declared victory.

A video shared on social media showed Superlano being taken out of his car Tuesday and forced into an unmarked SUV by several men in all-black uniforms in a residential neighborhood in Caracas.

Maduro said Monday night that protesters would be “severely” prosecuted after thousands of Venezuelans took to the streets of Caracas decrying what they say is a fraudulent win. At least one person died and 46 were arrested during the demonstrations, according to Foro Penal, a nonprofit network of lawyers who provide legal assistance to political prisoners in the country.

Earlier Monday, Public Prosecutor Tarek William Saab accused opposition leader María Corina Machado of conspiring with Leopoldo López and another member of his party in an alleged plot to prevent voting records from reaching the electoral council’s headquarters.

Superlano, a 48-year-old former lawmaker, is a popular opposition figure who participated in last year’s primaries before throwing his support behind Machado. He accompanied her and her stand-in candidate, Edmundo González, during most of the campaign. On Monday he was among the group that backed Machado’s claim that there is proof to show González won the election.

Superlano had been on the receiving end of veiled government threats for months, including from top Maduro allies Diosdado Cabello and Jorge Rodríguez.

He led the gubernatorial race for Barinas, a Chavista stronghold, in 2021 before the government halted the process, claiming he was ineligible to run due to a previous ban.

His party Popular Will has been the subject of intense persecution by the Maduro government in the past decade, with most of its members — including López — currently in exile.

