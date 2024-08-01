Israel Says It’s Confirmed Hamas Number Two Deif Was Killed

(Bloomberg) -- Israel said it had confirmed that Mohammed Deif, Hamas’ second in command, was killed in a strike in Gaza on July 13.

The military had previously said it was all but certain he had died in its attack in the city of Khan Younis. Hamas denied at the time that Deif was dead and said Israel’s operation against him had killed around 100 other people.

Deif became a key target for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following Hamas’ Oct. 7 incursion into southern Israel, during which its fighters killed 1,200 people and took around 250 hostage. The government has vowed to eliminate all senior Hamas figures.

He was viewed as one of the key Oct. 7 planners and pre-recorded a speech announcing the attack.

Subscribe to the Bloomberg Daybreak podcast on Apple, Spotify or anywhere you listen.

Israel’s statement about his death follows the killing on Wednesday morning of Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas’ political leader, in Iran’s capital. The Iranians and Hamas said Israel targeted him in a strike, something the Israeli government has not confirmed or denied.

Yahya Sinwar, Hamas’ overall leader, is still at large in Gaza.

Almost 40,000 Palestinians have died since Israel began its retaliatory offensive on Gaza, according to the Hamas-run health ministry there. Hamas is designated a terrorist group the US and European Union.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.