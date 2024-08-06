US, EU Criticize Kosovo Over Serbian Post Office Closures

Apartment buildings under construction in Pristrina, Kosovo, on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023. A growing tech industry, a young population and a buzzing capital city mask the huge challenges still facing the tiny nation as the EU focuses on elsewhere. Photographer: Atdhe Mulla/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Kosovo’s government came under criticism from international allies for closing nine Serbian Post offices in predominantly ethnic Serb northern municipalities, with the US saying it’s “deeply disappointed” in the move.

Serbia says it distributes millions of euros to Serbian residents in Kosovo, mostly for pensions and welfare. The postal service plays a key role in handing out that aid, but does so in dinars, which falls foul of a central bank decision banning the use of the Serbian currency for all payments in Kosovo.

That move, and a subsequent series of raids against Serb banks in northern Kosovo, prompted Kosovo’s allies to urge the country to leave Serb institutions in the northern municipalities alone. The latest move drew sharp criticism from both the US and European Union.

“Kosovo’s uncoordinated actions put Kosovan citizens and KFOR soldiers at greater risk, unnecessarily escalate regional tensions, and undermine Kosovo’s reputation as a reliable international partner,” the US Embassy in Pristina said, referring to the NATO-led international peacekeeping force in the country.

The EU said that the actions of Prime Minister Albin Kurti’s government weren’t coordinated with international partners and “cannot offer solutions for this and other issues related to the normalization process between Kosovo and Serbia.”

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said his country wants “to maintain peace,” though criticized Kurti for the decision on the post offices.

Kosovar police said they closed the offices on Monday because they lacked licenses and weren’t registered with the Kosovo Business Registration Agency.

Deputy Prime Minister Besnik Bislimi said that the authorities had upheld the rule of law and constitutional order by closing the branches.

“Parallel structures and illegal activity” have no place in Kosovo and that “this should be strongly supported by our international partners and allies,” he said.

--With assistance from Misha Savic.

