Brazilian Senate Awaits Lula’s Pick to Lead Central Bank

Gabriel Galipolo, Brazil's deputy finance minister, during an interview at the Finance Ministry in Brasilia, Brazil, on Monday, June 12, 2023. It is indisputable that the Brazilian real exchange rate is at a different level than it was at the end of the year, Galipolo said.

(Bloomberg) -- The appointment of the central bank’s monetary policy director, Gabriel Galipolo, to succeed governor Roberto Campos Neto next year is taken for granted in the Senate, says Folha de S.Paulo, which interviewed senator Vanderlan Cardoso, the leader of the economic affairs committee.

There will be no last-minute surprises regarding the pick, Cardoso told the newspaper. He is already counting on the speeding up of the nomination and says he will schedule the hearing and the vote as soon as the announcement is made.

Galipolo’s status as the favorite has taken shape in the last two months in the absence of new names and due to the movement he has made within the government, as an interlocutor for President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, says the report.

The director has had conversations with the leftist leader even about issues related to fiscal policy, according to the report, which does not mention how it obtained the information.

Central Bank Autonomy

The Senate Constitution and Justice Committee scheduled for Wednesday the analysis of the proposed amendment to the constitution that gives financial and budgetary autonomy to the central bank, says O Estado de S. Paulo.

The text was scheduled for consideration in July, but was postponed due to lack of agreement between senators and Lula’s administration.

The government has presented an alternative proposal to remove from the bill the transformation of the monetary authority into a public company, but maintaining the possibility of the central bank hiring employees more freely. The bill has the public support of Campos Neto.

Lower House Leadership

Lower house Speaker Arthur Lira has tried to convince candidates to succeed him next year to unite around a single person, given the fragmentation of parties and the accelerated pace of the pre-campaign, according to Valor Economico, which does not reveal how it obtained the information.

The election of the next speaker will take place at the beginning of February 2025. Among the candidates are Elmar Nascimento, Antonio Brito and Marcos Pereira.

Lira would like the trio to unite and facilitate dialogue with the government aimed at winning Lula’s support, but none of the candidates are considering giving up on the race, according to Valor.

Other Highlights

Payroll tax break to be voted on this week: Senate news agency

Lula to talk to the presidents of Colombia and Mexico on Monday: CNN Brasil

