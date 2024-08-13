Harris to Pitch Economic Plan in Swing-State North Carolina

(Bloomberg) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will roll out details of her economic vision in North Carolina on Friday, with a focus on easing voter concerns about inflation in a swing-state Democrats aim to carry.

Harris will speak in Raleigh about “her plan to lower costs for middle-class families and take on corporate price gouging,” according to a campaign announcement. Harris has already been pledging to intensify efforts to curb costs and pinning the blame for high prices that have hammered American households on corporations seeking bloated profits.

The Democratic candidate has faced increasing questions about her policy positions since clinching her party’s nomination last week. In a recent trip to Nevada, Harris endorsed a proposal to exempt tipped wages from federal taxes, embracing an idea first championed in the presidential race by her Republican opponent, Donald Trump.

Trump is expected to travel to North Carolina on Wednesday, with a rally also focused on economic issues planned in Asheville.

Harris has largely picked up where Biden left off, running on many of the key principles and planks that Democrats were pushing with the sitting president atop the ticket.

Harris’ staff and allies are working to refine her economic pitch, which they say will build on the administration’s record and draw more heavily from it than from her proposals as a senator or presidential candidate in the 2020 election, which hewed more to the progressive wing of the party.

The economy is one of the central issues for voters ahead of November’s election. Persistently high inflation has soured perceptions of the administration’s handling of the economy.

