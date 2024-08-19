Bulgaria President to Delay Snap Vote Over Interim Minister Pick

(Bloomberg) -- Bulgarian President Rumen Radev unexpectedly declined to approve a new interim cabinet on Monday and said he would delay a snap election that was planned for October.

Radev’s refusal to sign off on the slate of ministers was centered on objections to the nominee for the Interior Ministry post, whom he said could endanger a fair election.

A ballot that would have taken place Oct. 20 — Bulgaria’s seventh election in the last three years — will be put off as the president continues talks with potential candidates.

