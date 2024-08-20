Hamas Says ‘Keen’ to Reach Cease-Fire Deal with Israel in Gaza

(Bloomberg) -- Hamas said it was “keen” on reaching a cease-fire agreement with Israel in Gaza, denying what it said were US claims that the Iran-backed Palestinian group is backing away from ongoing negotiations to end the 10-month conflict.

In a statement posted on Telegram, Hamas said remarks by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and President Joe Biden were “misleading and don’t reflect the reality of the movement’s position that it’s keen to reach a cessation of aggression.”

It said the recent draft deal, which the US has described as a “bridging proposal,” was different than what was originally proposed by Biden in May.

Hamas is designated by the US and Europe as a terrorist organization.

