Electoral Body Finds AMLO Allies Short of Senate Supermajority

(Bloomberg) -- President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s Morena party and allies will have a supermajority in Mexico’s lower house while falling two seats short of a two-thirds majority in the Senate when the new legislative session opens in September, according to a final decision by the National Electoral Institute on Friday.

The government coalition’s 364 lawmakers in the lower house surpass the 334 needed for a two-thirds majority, which is required to approve constitutional changes such as the controversial judicial reform proposed by AMLO, as the president is known.

The vote confirming the coalition’s supermajority in the lower house was approved with seven votes in favor and four against by the board members of the INE, as the electoral body is known.

According to the INE’s initial projections after the June 2 vote, AMLO’s coalition had obtained two-thirds of the lower house seats and fell three shy of a Senate supermajority.

After the vote on the lower house, the INE confirmed in a separate vote that Morena and allies fell short of a Senate supermajority. The situation forces AMLO’s coalition to negotiate with rivals to approve constitutional reforms.

Next week, Mexico’s top electoral court decides on the number of seats each party will have in both houses after reviewing several challenges from the opposition.

