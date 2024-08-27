Marcos Defends Police Seeking to Arrest Duterte’s Pastor Ally

(Bloomberg) -- Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. defended police operations that sought to arrest a pastor with close ties to former leader Rodrigo Duterte’s family, in the latest disagreement between the country’s two most powerful clans.

The police over the weekend deployed around 2,000 personnel to search a church compound in the southern city of Davao and arrest evangelical preacher Apollo Quiboloy, a religious adviser and friend to Duterte. The pastor is wanted for allegations of sexual abuse and human trafficking, which his followers deny.

“Is there human rights violation if there are many policemen? I don’t think so,” Marcos told reporters on Tuesday. “This is a 30-hectare compound. You certainly need a lot of people,” to secure the area, he said.

The police remained in the compound for a fourth day on Tuesday and Quiboloy has yet to surface. But a regional trial court in Davao ordered the police to immediately stop any act that “threatens the life, liberty or security” of the pastor’s supporters or their properties.

The court also asked the police to remove all barricades that block access to the church compound where Quiboloy was believed to be hiding. Quiboloy is also on US Federal Bureau of Investigation’s wanted list for alleged labor and sex trafficking.

Vice President Sara Duterte last week criticized the government for “grave abuse of police power” in trying to arrest Quiboloy.

