Macron Popularity Rises Even in Absence of New Prime Minister

(Bloomberg) -- Emmanuel Macron’s popularity increased even as the French president failed to name a new prime minister following a snap parliamentary election, according to a poll from BVA Xsight.

In the survey done over the past two days, 29% of those polled had a favorable opinion of Macron, up three points from the previous reading in June. The June favorability rating of 26% was the lowest of his presidency, matching levels also reached in 2023 and 2018, the poll found.

The survey of 1,002 people for RTL Radio was done online Wednesday and Thursday, BVA said.

French politics has been in chaos since Macron called the snap elections almost three months ago. No party won a majority in the National Assembly. Macron has been meeting with political leaders as he considers his choice for prime minister.

